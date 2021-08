Sin to stay silent when fundamental rights trampled upon: Sonia Gandhi

New Delhi: As India enters the 75th year of independence, the Congress on Monday said party chief Sonia Gandhi has urged people to introspect what freedom means and told them it is a "sin" to remain silent when fundamental rights and the Constitution are "trampled upon".

She also said the country's democracy needs repairing.

"When fundamental rights of people, guaranteed by the founding fathers of our Constitution are being trampled upon, it is a sin to stay silent," Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said, quoting Gandhi's article in an English daily.

He said that in the article, the party president has talked about what freedom means for people, with the country entering the 75th year of Independence.

When the government "attacks" Parliament and "tramples upon" its traditions, "enslaves" democracy, attempts to "violate" the Constitution and "shackles" institutional autonomy, the people of the country need to introspect what freedom means to them, she has said. Gandhi has alleged that currently journalists do not have the freedom to write, TV channels the freedom to show the truth, and writers and thinkers the freedom to express themselves.

She also alleged parliamentarians don't have the freedom to express their views, people affected by the oxygen shortage crisis and GST do not have the freedom to speak and the states, in a federal structure, do not have the freedom to demand their rights.

In her article she argues that Indian democracy is in need of repair. "We must undo the damage."

She said the progress achieved in the last few decades has been reversed under the present government which indulges in "hollow slogans, event management and brand-building" at the cost of governance.

"After decades of progress towards an India of our dreams, why is our democracy in danger? It is because tangible achievements have been substituted by hollow slogans, event management and brand-building only to benefit those in power at the expense of governance," she said.

"It is because symbolism has triumphed over meaningful action. It is because democracy is sought to be replaced by an autocracy. Today's symbolism and reality is that Parliament House is being turned into a museum," Gandhi said in the article shared by the Congress.

As we begin independent India's 75th year, we owe it to our freedom fighters to undo this damage to our Republic, she said.