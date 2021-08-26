Sikkim, Tripura lead N-E states

New Delhi: In a report released by NITI Aayog, it has been declared that Sikkim and Tripura are 'front runners' in sustainable development goals (SDG) in the northeast as all the districts in these two states earning high scores.



Out of the 103 districts considered for the ranking, 64 districts belonged to the front runner category while 39 districts were in the performer category in the composite score and ranking of districts. All districts in Sikkim and Tripura fall in the front runner category and there are no districts in the aspirant or achiever categories.

The index is based on NITI Aayog's SDG India Index – the principal and official tool for monitoring progress on the SDGs at the national and state/ UT levels and shares the common ethos of benchmarking performance and ranking on the SDGs to foster competition among the districts.

The NITI Aayog report prepared in collaboration with Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region tracks 84 indicators that cover 15 global goals such as zero poverty, quality education and gender equality to be achieved by 2030.

As per the report, all the eight districts in Tripura and all four in Sikkim have scored in the range of 65-99 on a scale of 100 that indicates the overall score across different welfare goals.

Seven out of 11 districts in Mizoram, eight out of 16 in Manipur, 23 out of 33 districts in Assam and 13 out of 25 districts in Arunachal Pradesh too made it to this category.

In Nagaland, 11 out of 12 districts scored in the range of 50-64 and were included in the category of 'performers'. In Meghalaya, 10 out of 11 districts were in this category.