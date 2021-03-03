Sikkim to impose travel restrictions

Darjeeling: After Bengal, Sikkim issued travel restrictions from Tuesday owing to the rise in Covid-19 cases in the country with mutant Covid strains.

"Anyone travelling from Maharashtra, Kerala, Karnataka, Telengana and Tamil Nadu will have to furnish a negative RTPCR test report (dated within 72 hour) to enter Sikkim. This will be in force for tourists and local residents alike. The mutant strains are of a very serious concern now. It has a high prevalence and its containment is very difficult," stated K Sreenivasulu, Principal Secretary, Health, Sikkim. A mechanism will be in place at Siliguri, Bagdogra, and Pakyong Airport to strictly check this. Every year 8 lakh domestic and 40,000 foreign tourists visit this region.