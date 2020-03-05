Sikkim shuts doors on foreigners as Coronavirus threat looms

Darjeeling: In the wake of Coronavirus threat, Sikkim has shut its doors to foreigners including Bhutanese nationals. From March 5, Inner Line Permits may not be issued to foreign nationals, stated a notification issued by the Home Department of Sikkim. This will hit tourism industry in the region which is already facing a major slowdown.



The notification issued by the Home Department of Sikkim to the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department of Sikkim states, "In view of the rapid spread of the Coronavirus, no Inner Line Permit may be issued with effect from 5 March, 2020 to all foreign nationals. This also includes the nationals of Bhutan. Further no permits for Nathula may be issued by the Tourism and Civil Aviation department with immediate effect."

Nathula (4310 m) is located on the Indo-China border and is a major tourist destination. It is located in the East district of Sikkim. Foreign travelers are not allowed to visit Nathula, whereas domestic tourists require a special permit.

Incidentally a large number of foreign tourists visit Sikkim during the Buddhist festival of "Bhumchu" every year. This year the festival will be held on March 9.

"For the last four months there has been a slump in the tourism sector owing to the recession. When things started looking up with bookings coming in for the Holi, Easter and summer holidays, Corona scare struck. Cancellations of bookings have already begun. Things look bleak," stated Samrat Sanyal, General Secretary, Himalayan Hospitality and Tourism Development Network.

Every year around 35,000 domestic tourists and 7.5 lakh foreign tourists visit this region with majority visiting during the summer season.

"Coronavirus has already taken the toll on the tourism industry. Foreign tourists have been cancelling their tours on their own. They are not willing to take the risk of travelling. However we are hoping that Indian tourists who have cancelled their scheduled foreign trips, visit this region instead. This will make up for the loss to an extent," stated Pradeep Lama, General Secretary, Darjeeling Association of Travel Agents.

Meanwhile, the district administration is keeping a strict tab on the border areas with Nepal, Bhutan and Bangladesh with screening of people crossing over.