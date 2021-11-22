'Sikkim set to be connected to India's rly map by Mar 2023'

Darjeeling: Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve after visiting the ongoing Sevok-Rongpo railway link connecting the state of Sikkim to India's railway map, stated that the project is expected to be completed by March 2023.

"The Government has decided to connect the capitals of all North Eastern states with Delhi through railways, the Sevok-Rongpo project is part of this. I visited tunnel number 1, 2 and 7."

"After reviewing the progress I feel that the project should be completed within March 2023," said the Minister, talking to media persons.

He further stated that the total project cost is Rs. 8000 crores out of which Rs. 1500 crores has already been utilized.

"There were some problems relating to land acquisition in the forest village. However, the matter has been resolved," added the Minister.

Incidentally, the railway link with Sikkim is of extreme importance in view of the strategic location of the Himalayan state sharing borders with China, as the issue of national security comes into play.

During the tenure of Mamata Banerjee as the Railway Minister, the 44.96 km long railway link connecting Rongpu in Sikkim with Sevok on the Bengal side was given a go ahead. Foundation stone for the project was laid by her on October 30, 2009.

The line will be of a total length of 44.98 km out of which 41.54 km will be in Bengal and 3.44 km in Sikkim. 38.64 km of the line will pass through 14 tunnels. There will be 22 (14 major and 8 minor) bridges.

Stations will include Sevok, Riyang, Teesta Bazar, Melli on the Bengal side along with Rongpu on the Sikkim side. Initially the target date was set as June 2021.