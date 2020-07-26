Sikkim records first Covid death, extends lockdown

Darjeeling: Sikkim recorded the first Covid-19 death on Sunday. With positive cases steadily on the rise, the ongoing lockdown in the Himalayan state has been extended till August 1.



A 74-year-old of Rongli, East Sikkim passed away on Sunday morning in the Covid-19 wing of the STNM hospital in Gangtok. "The patient had comorbidities and was suffering from hypertension and diabetes. He was admitted on Saturday night at around 8 pm. He had earlier tested Covid-19 positive. His condition deteriorated and in the morning he passed away," stated Dr Pempa T Bhutia, Health Secretary, Government of Sikkim. The cremation was undertaken by the Gangtok Municipal Corporation as per SOP, Government of India.

In another development, an order from SC Gupta, Chief Secretary, Government of Sikkim (No: 23/Home/2020 Dated: 26.07.2020) issued on Sunday, stated that after careful consideration it has been decided that the ongoing lockdown that was to end on July 27 has been extended till August 1 throughout the State.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Tourism Minister Goutam Deb stated that he has asked the District Magistrate, Darjeeling to postpone work at the Siliguri Indoor Stadium at Desbandhupara by two days. Incidentally, the stadium is being converted into a Covid-19 safe house.

There have been protests by the local residents. Minister Deb alleged that the protests are being fuelled and led by the CPI(M) affiliated ward coordinator. "SMC Chairman Ashok Bhattacharya has requested to stop work for two days. The Commissioner of SMC Sonam Wangdi Bhutia will be sitting in a meeting with the local residents and will explain to them the need for converting the stadium to a safe house. We have agreed to this," stated the Minister.

Deb stated that in no way can conversion work be stopped. "Cases are shooting up in Siliguri, the population density is high. We need all the infrastructure we can lay hands on so that there is no shortage if Covid-19 cases continue the upward trend. Hence the stadium has to be converted into a safe house," added the Minister.

Diagram 1 and 2 gram panchayat areas along with Phulbari 1 and 2 GPs in Jalpaiguri will be observing total lockdown from 6 pm Sunday till July 30, to check the growing number of positive cases.