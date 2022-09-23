Sikh bodies call on Khattar

Chandigarh: A delegation of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and other Sikh bodies delegates from main Gurudwara across the State on Friday called upon the Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to thank him for the Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2014, which is meant for the formation of a separate Gurdwara managing committee for Haryana.



Notably, recently the Supreme Court announced its verdict to uphold the validity of this Act. "Supreme Court's verdict is a victory of Sikh bodies of Haryana," said Khattar while meeting the delegation here at Haryana Niwas.

Chief Minister Khattar said that the state government, while respecting the sentiments of the Sikhs, strongly defended the formation of a separate Gurdwara managing committee for Haryana in the Supreme Court.