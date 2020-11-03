Significant increase in number of registrations and revenue collection in Chhattisgarh

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel's decisions in public interest such as removing the ban on transaction of small land plots, reduction in government guideline rates of property and registration fee, etc have largely benefitted the middle class families in state. These decisions have resulted in significent increase of revenue collection and registration of documents in October 2020, compared to October 2019.

In the month of October 2019, 16504 documents were registered, whereas in the October month of year 2020, around 18754 documents have been registered, recording 13.63% increase this year.

Likewise, in the month of October 2019, revenue of Rs 117 crore 60 lakhs was obtained from the registration of documents, while in the month of October 2020, revenue of Rs 127 crore 85 lakhs has been received from the registration of documents. This amount is 8.71 percent higher than the amount of revenue collection in the month of October of 2019.

It is noteworthy that during the Corona period, the registration offices remained closed for a long period due to lockdown or operated with reduced capacity while following Covid prevention guidelines.

Despite the challenges, an increase in number of document registration and revenue collection has been recorded.

Several decisions were taken by the state government to encourage the real estate sector, the ban on sale of small land blocks was removed, the guideline rates of property were reduced by 30 percent, the process of land transfer and diversion was simplified.

Also, the registry fee was reduced from 4 percent to 2 percent and the process of giving all types of permission and no-objection certificates was made easy with the single window system for registration of documents. In view of Corona infection in the state, registration of documents is being done through online e-registration system.