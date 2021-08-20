Sidhu makes ex-IPS officer Mohd Mustafa his strategic advisor

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Thursday appointed former IPS officer Mohammad Mustafa as his principal strategic advisor.



The development followed a day after Mustafa, the husband of Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana, had turned down Sidhu's offer to appoint him as one of his four advisors.

Mohd Mustafa is hereby appointed as the principal strategic advisor to the PPCC president, the undersigned, Navjot Singh Sidhu with immediate effect, a statement issued by Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee said.

He would act as a PCC coordinator with the AICC on issues pertaining to his domain and any other matters that the president may deem fit, it added. Love to be associated with Razia Ji and Mustafa sahib, Sidhu said in a tweet.