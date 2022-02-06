Sidhu: CM face to decide if party will win 60 seats

Chandigarh: Even as Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is to announce his party's chief ministerial face for Punjab on Sunday, the party's state chief Navjot Singh Sidhu said the announcement will decide whether the party gets 60 seats in the elections or not.



Congress on Saturday denied rumours that said the party can have both Channi and Sidhu as its chief ministerial faces and allowed both to occupy the chair on a rotational basis for two and a half years each.

The party's incharge for Punjab, Harish Chaudhary on Saturday said that Rahul Gandhi will visit Ludhiana on Sunday and announced the party's chief ministerial candidate there.

Amid reports that the party's survey was showing Channi ahead in the race for the chief ministerial candidate, Sidhu on Saturday said that "the party must choose someone honest and with a clean track record."

Sidhu's statement comes a day after Channi's nephew was arrested by the ED in a case of money laundering.

"If you choose someone devoid of ethics and morality, or go for someone dishonest having links with mafia, people will vote for change," he said adding that the party needs someone who can get 60 seats in the assembly.