SI injured in firing from his service revolver

Kolkata: A sub-inspector of Kolkata Police was critically injured after being hit by a bullet fired from his service revolver. The incident occurred inside the SSKM Hospital premises on Saturday morning. Police have started a detailed probe to ascertain whether his service revolver went off accidentally or the officer attempted suicide.



According to sources at the SSKM, the officer who has been identified as LK Roychowdhury joined duty in HRF. He went to the hospital in the morning along with some other police personnel. They parked their vehicle outside the Trauma Care Center of the SSKM Hospital. The victim went into an under construction building situated behind the Trauma Care Center. The staff members of the hospital and the police personnel heard the sound of gunshot and rushed to the spot to see Roychowdhury lying in a pool of blood. His service revolver was lying by his side. The victim was immediately admitted to the Trauma Care Unit. His health condition is stated to be critical. He has been put under the round the clock observation.

Police have seized the service revolver.

According to the preliminary investigation, police suspect that the bullet was fired from the service revolver of Roychowdhury. Police are examining the CCTV footage inside the hospital.

The police are yet to ascertain if he attempted suicide or it happened due to an accident.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the injured sub-inspector had some family related issues. The officer, in his mid-thirties, is undergoing treatment at the critical care unit of the SSKM Hospital, sources said.