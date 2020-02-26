Showcasing the rich floriculture of Delhi

Delhi Tourism in association with Government of Delhi is organising the 33rd edition of 'Garden Tourism Festival' in the national capital from February 28 to March 1. The Festival will be inaugurated by Manish Sisodia, Deputy Chief Minister and Minister of



Tourism, Government of Delhi on February 28.

The festival is celebrating the hues of Mother Nature and the fervour of Spring Season in the city for the past three decades. The objective for organising the event is to create awareness about the environment and showcase the rich floriculture of Delhi.

This year's theme is 'Green Balcony, #Green Delhi'. The theme narrates the emerging relevance of gardening in balconies, a trend that makes the best use of space, however constrained it may be, adds significantly to the city's wellbeing, above and beyond the aesthetic and health-based aspect of growing plants.

The festival sees participation from leading nurseries, horticulture and floriculture societies and suppliers of the horticulture equipment, seeds, fertilisers among others.

Along with the flower show, special themed gardens has been developed. A large variety of seasonal and exclusive flowers will be displayed and competitions will be held in various categories. Evenings will witness special cultural programmes to entertain the visitors and also create a festive atmosphere.

Festival highlights:

4Display of terrariums, floral animals, potted plants, foliage, medicinal and herbal Plants, hanging baskets among others

4Painting Competition for children

4Sale of flowers, plants, medicinal plants, gardening accessories, etc

4Folk, cultural and pop-culture performances

4Various food stalls and magic show

'The Garden Tourism Festival' is a great platform for garden lovers to meet, interact and showcase their fruit of labour. The major participants during the festival are the horticulture departments of NDMC, CPWD, DJB, DDA, DDA Noida & Greater Noida, SDMC, Northern Railways, North, East & South MCD and others.

There will be competitions organised in 32 categories. All the exhibits will be evaluated by the judges from respective horticulture area. There will be separate sections to sell the plants, horticulture equipment,

pesticides, fertilizers and other

general items etc.