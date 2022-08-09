'Shortcomings in financial mechanism, gaps in documentation of monuments'
New Delhi: The Comptroller and Auditor General of India has flagged shortcomings in financial control mechanism in ticketing at ASI sites, gaps in documentation of monuments and antiquities in the country and a very low expenditure on excavation and exploration activities by the central heritage body.
A CAG report on preservation and conservation of monuments and antiquities that was tabled in Parliament on Monday also pointed out shortcomings in conservation works at monuments and management of heritage gardens; and absence of public amenities viz., public toilet, drinking water, space for vehicle parking, ramp, guide, security etc., during a physical inspection of selected monuments.
The CAG conducted a performance audit of 'Preservation and Conservation of Monuments and Antiquities' during November 2020 to March 2021 to verify the actions taken on the areas of concern reported in the CAG's Report No.18 of 2013 and to examine the extent of action taken on the 25 specific recommendations made by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), the audit body said in a statement.
The units covered during the audit included, Ministry of Culture, Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), National Monument Authority, National Culture Fund, National Mission on Monuments and Antiquities and six National-level Museums. Seven States viz.,
Delhi, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and West Bengal were selected for examining the monuments, sites and offices of ASI viz., Circles, Branch offices, Institute of Archaeology, site-museums, monuments and excavation sites, it said.
