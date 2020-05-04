Shops selling non-essential goods to open fron Monday in Pune
Pune: Shops selling non-essential commodities, including liquor, will be allowed to function from Monday in the non-containment zones of Pune district of Maharashtra, an official said.
Relaxations have been also been given to the industries in the rural areas of the district.
"We are giving permission to the industries in rural parts of the district. Similarly, liquor outlets and shops selling non-essential commodities will also be allowed to open in the non-containment zones in the district and city limits," said Pune district collector Naval Kishore Ram.
Meanwhile, Pune police extended the prohibitory orders till May 17 by offering partial relaxations to shops.
According to the police, five shops of non-essential goods on a particular road or lane will be allowed to function between 10 am and 6 pm.
"The construction sites have been given permission to resume their activities with a condition that they will arrange accommodation of the labourers at the site," said Joint Commissioner of Police Ravindra Shisave said in the order.
The order, however, said that in the containment zones, there will not be any relaxations as the shops selling essential commodities will remain open between 10 am and 2 pm.
