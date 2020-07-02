SHO who masturbated in front of female complainants terminated from service

Lucknow: A day after being arrested, the station house officer (SHO) who allegedly masturbated in front of a woman and her daughter when they went to the police station to lodge a complaint has been terminated from service by the Uttar Pradesh police, a senior official said on Thursday.



"The Police Inspector who indulged in perverted behaviour in front of a female complainant inside a police station in Deoria has been terminated from service. There will be zero tolerance towards anyone violating the dignity of women. No one is above law," Additional Director General (ADG), Law and Order, Prashant Kumar said.

An FIR was registered against Inspector Bhism Pal Singh and he was arrested on Wednesday, Deoria Superintendent of Police Shripati Mishra said.

Inspector Singh was absconding since Tuesday and a reward of Rs 25,000 was declared for his arrest.

Singh, who was Bhatni Police Station (Deoria) SHO, was caught masturbating in his office on June 22 when the woman and her daughter visited him with a complaint related to a land dispute, police said.

The SHO was already suspended for alleged dereliction of duty in another case related to his posting at Salempur and was attached to the police line.

A video of the SHO's vulgar act, recorded by the woman's daughter, went viral on Tuesday, leading to demand of strong action against him.

An FIR was registered against the police inspector at the same police station after the video surfaced.

He has been booked under the charges of voyeurism, outraging the modesty of a woman, and public servant disobeying law, the Deoria SP had said.

"Singh indulged in vulgar acts while talking about the land dispute. The woman's daughter made a video and showed it to other members of her family," the complaint filed against him said.