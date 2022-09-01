Shivpal Yadav announces formation of new outfit

Lucknow: Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party Lohia founder Shivpal Yadav on Thursday announced formation of a new organisation for the Yadav community, and said it will fight for the cause of social justice.



Yadav said the organisation – Yadukul Renaissance Mission – was not for or against any political party.

While Shivpal Yadav is the patron of the organisation, former MP from Sambhal DP Yadav is its president while writer Vishwatma is founder member of the Mission.

Asked if the Mission is aimed against the Samajwadi Party, Shivpal Yadav told a press conference, "The Mission is not against or in favour of any political party nor is it against any political organisation. We are for the unison of the community."

He went on to say that the Mission will work for social uplift of backward communities including Yadav, Kurmi, Lodhi and others. Starting from Uttar Pradesh, the Mission will cover other states including Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu.