Shivamogga clashes: Man involved in stabbing shot in leg
Shivamogga (KTK): A man, who was suspected to be involved in clashes here and stabbed a person, was shot in his leg when he allegedly tried to attack the policemen who went to detain him, police said on Tuesday.
Mohammed Zabi alias Charbi (30), a resident of Marnami Bailu in this district headquarters town, is recovering in a hospital after the incident today.
According to police, Prem Singh (aged 20) was stabbed after clashes broke out between two communities in the town over putting up banners of Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and 18th century Mysuru ruler Tipu Sultan on Monday.
Soon after the clash, prohibitory orders under section 144 of the IPC were imposed in the town.
A case of attempt to murder was also registered under section 307 of the IPC against those who stabbed Singh, and, in this connection, police arrested Nadeem and Abdul Rehman.
On Tuesday morning when a police team went to detain Zabi, he allegedly tried to attack police team. In self defence, sub-inspector Manjunath S Kuki of Vinoba Nagar police station shot in his right leg, police said.
He was rushed to a government hospital where he is recovering.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Kashmiri Pandit shot dead, brother injured in militant attack in J-K16 Aug 2022 8:58 AM GMT
MP villagers tie body to floating tube to cross flooded river for last...16 Aug 2022 8:51 AM GMT
Rahul Gandhi condoles death of security personnel in bus accident in...16 Aug 2022 8:44 AM GMT
SC says Talaq-e-Hasan not akin to triple talaq, women have option of...16 Aug 2022 8:43 AM GMT
Asian shares mostly higher, echoing Wall Street rebound16 Aug 2022 7:47 AM GMT