Shivakumar officially takes charge as K'taka Cong chief

Bengaluru: Senior Congress leader D K Shivakumar on Thursday officially took charge as president of the party's Karnataka unit, after over three months since he was appointed to the post, as COVID-19 restrictions prompted postponement of the formal function thrice.

Due to restrictions in place to control the spread of the coronavirus, the ceremony was organised at the party's new office building in the presence of select invitees at the venue.

Immediate past president Dinesh Gundu Rao handed over the Congress flag to Shivakumar, which was followed by party workers across various locations, who were digitally watching the function, taking oath and reading the preamble of the Constitution.

The Congress high command had on March 11 appointed the six-time MLA, known to be the Congress's chief troubleshooter in crisis situations, replacing Dinesh Gundu Rao as the KPCC chief.

Rao had quit the post in December after the party's dismal show of winning only two of the 15 seats in the bypolls.

A written message by AICC president Sonia Gandhi was read out by party general secretary K C Venugopal in which she appreciated the judicious use of technology to mobilise the workers and leaders.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi telephoned Shivakumar and asked him to work for the party's success by taking everyone together.

Venugopal, Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, senior leader Mallikarjun Kharge, former state Congress presidents, former and present party legislators and MPs and party leaders from neighbouring states were among others who attended the function virtually.

Addressing the partymen, Shivakumar, vowing to convert the Congress in Karnataka as a cadre-based party, said he was just a party worker and believes in collective leadership.