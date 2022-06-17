Shiv Sena to house its MLAs in Mumbai hotel
mumbai: The Shiv Sena has decided to move its MLAs to a luxury hotel at Powai in northeast Mumbai ahead of the Maharashtra Legislative Council polls, a party leader said on Friday, as the ruling coalition spearhead treads a cautious path after being outsmarted by the BJP in the last week's Rajya Sabha polls.
The party, which heads the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi, had summoned its legislators for a meeting with top leaders.
Talking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader Anil Desai said all party MLAs were given general instructions about the June 20 polls to the Upper House of state legislature and precautions to be taken during the voting process. "All the independent MLAs and smaller parties backing the Maha Vikas Aghadi as a whole is good," Desai said. The meeting was addressed by Sena MPs Vinayak Raut and Anil Desai, Eknath Shinde and Anil Parab, both state ministers and party leader Sunil Prabhu.
"We were addressed by top party leaders and asked to stick together in this polls," a party MLA said.
