Shiv Sena MP flays Cong's Manish Tewari for 'praising' Tarun Tejpal

New Delhi: Congress leader Manish Tewari on Friday faced strong criticism over his post in support of Tehelka founder Tarun Tejpal. Soon after Tewari posted a tweet in praise of Tejpal, his former colleague turned Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi took potshots at the Congress leader.



Urging people to read his piece on "Animal Farm", Tewari, in his tweet, dubbed Tejpal as "much-maligned, politically persecuted and honourably exonerated."

"My college senior the much-maligned, hugely politically persecuted and now honourably exonerated the brilliant and mercurial Tarun Tejpal has written this teaser of his new book Animal Farm Tarun at his evocative and provocative best (sic)," the Congress MP wrote.

Reacting on Tewari's tweet, Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote, "Today I got to know that Tarun Tejpal was 'honorably exonerated' and 'politically persecuted'. To rubbish a woman's sexual assault by this cosy club, smacks of their sick mindset. They believe they can behave as they wish around women and laugh off the serious crime. Shameful."

The Rajya Sabha MP also pointed out that the verdict had been challenged before the Mumbai High Court. "So the celebration on exoneration can hold. More power to the young lady who had the courage to take such powerful clique head-on," she said.

Notably, Tarun Tejpal, the founder-editor of Tehelka magazine, was acquitted by a Goa court in May of charges of raping a former colleague eight years ago. The Goa government has challenged the acquittal.