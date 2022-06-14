Shiv Sena MLA moves HC
Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande on Monday approached the Bombay High Court against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision declaring his vote cast in the last week's Rajya Sabha elections as invalid, after the BJP alleged that he violated the voting process.
Kande, in his petition, said the ECI's decision discharging his vote has caused grave prejudice to his dignity and reputation, and sought that HC quash and set aside ECI's decision.
Udane mentioned Kande's petition seeking urgent hearing. The court posted the plea for hearing on June 15.
Kande in his plea claimed that on June 10, when the Rajya Sabha elections were held for six seats in Maharashtra, he voted, made the endorsement on the ballot paper and as per rules, came out and showed the ballot paper to Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu, who had issued a whip for the polls.
"It is alleged by MLA Yogesh Sagar that the petitioner had shown his ballot paper to the whip of another political party.
This is not true and petitioner had shown his ballot paper to only Sunil Prabhu and not to any other political party," the petition said.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Non receipt of wages: Workers of 10 tea estates stage stir in...13 Jun 2022 8:27 PM GMT
Prophet row: Kolkata Police summons Nupur Sharma13 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
Bengal govt extends summer vacation in schools till June 2613 Jun 2022 8:25 PM GMT
'Over 200 held, 42 FIRs filed, situation in violent areas of Bengal...13 Jun 2022 8:24 PM GMT
Hate speeches force demographic shift: HC13 Jun 2022 8:17 PM GMT