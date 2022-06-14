Shiv Sena MLA moves HC

Mumbai: Shiv Sena MLA Suhas Kande on Monday approached the Bombay High Court against the Election Commission of India's (ECI) decision declaring his vote cast in the last week's Rajya Sabha elections as invalid, after the BJP alleged that he violated the voting process.

Kande, in his petition, said the ECI's decision discharging his vote has caused grave prejudice to his dignity and reputation, and sought that HC quash and set aside ECI's decision.

Udane mentioned Kande's petition seeking urgent hearing. The court posted the plea for hearing on June 15.

Kande in his plea claimed that on June 10, when the Rajya Sabha elections were held for six seats in Maharashtra, he voted, made the endorsement on the ballot paper and as per rules, came out and showed the ballot paper to Shiv Sena leader Sunil Prabhu, who had issued a whip for the polls.

"It is alleged by MLA Yogesh Sagar that the petitioner had shown his ballot paper to the whip of another political party.

This is not true and petitioner had shown his ballot paper to only Sunil Prabhu and not to any other political party," the petition said.