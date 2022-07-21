Shinde camp stakes claim over Sena's poll symbol
New Delhi: The Eknath Shinde faction of the Shiv Sena has written to the Election Commission (EC), seeking allocation of the party's bow-and-arrow poll symbol to it. In a communication to the EC, the Shinde faction has claimed to be the real Shiv Sena and cited the recognition granted to it by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar.
At least 40 of the 55 Shiv Sena MLAs in Maharashtra declared support to rebel leader Shinde, who was sworn in as the chief minister of the state on June 30. On Tuesday, Shinde announced the name of Rahul Shewale as the party's floor leader in the Lok Sabha and that of Bhawna Gawli as its chief whip.
The Lok Sabha speaker granted recognition to Shewale as the leader of the Shiv Sena in the Lower House of Parliament.
The claim over the symbol assumes significance as the Supreme Court directed the Maharashtra State Election Commission on Wednesday to notify elections to local bodies within two weeks.
Elections are due in several civic bodies in Maharashtra, including the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), which would indicate which Sena faction gets popular support.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Delhi: Heavy rains flood roads, affect air traffic20 July 2022 7:45 PM GMT
Elderly woman & grandson stabbed after scuffle: Police20 July 2022 7:43 PM GMT
Traffic likely to be hit today due to Sonia's questioning and kanwar ...20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Elderly man on Kanwar Yatra mowed down on NH-91: Cops20 July 2022 7:42 PM GMT
Scuffle breaks out between 2 groups at Amity University20 July 2022 7:41 PM GMT