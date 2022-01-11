Shimla's landmark IGMC hospital gets new OPD block

Shimla: Just ahead of a major spike in the Covid cases and growing fears on omicron, Himachal's premier health institution—Indira Gandhi Medical college (IGMC) Shimla was handed over newly built Rs 103.18 crore new OPD block to upgrade the patient care system in the state.



The multi-storey building, which has taken more than a decade to complete, was held –up due to objections raised by National Green Tribunal (NGT). The work on the OPD block had started during the earlier congress regime headed by Virbhadra Singh .

It was only last week Himachal Pradesh High Court allowed the use of the premises in the public interest inview of the growing fears about the Covid cases.

Out of total Rs 103.18 crore, Rs 73 crore was provided for the project by the BJP government.

The Chief Minister said originally this building was to be constructed at a cost of Rs 46 crore, the state government revised it to Rs 103 crore in 2019 so that a much bigger building could be constructed to meet the future requirements.

He said that Rs 40 crore was also being spent on construction of the Trauma Center which would be completed by June this year. He said that IGMC is the premier Medical College and Hospital of the state and the government was committed to fully equip it by providing world class men and machinery.

"Keeping in view the rush of patients in this institution, it was felt that more infrastructure would be provided in this institution. He said the New OPD Block would go a long way in meeting this objective" said Thakur.

The Chief Minister said Rs 32 crore parking was coming up near IGMC under the Smart City Project which would facilitate the patients, doctors and attendants and general public.

Apart from six medical colleges in the government sector, one AIIMS was also coming up in the State at Bilaspur, which was possible due to the benevolence of the Prime Minister and National BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda. He said that AIIMS Bilaspur would be dedicated to the State in the month of June this year.

The Chief Minister said that there were only two Oxygen plants in the State during the first wave of the corona pandemic and today the State has 41 oxygen plants in different parts of the state. There were only 50 ventilators in the State at that time and today the State has over 1000 ventilators.

Meanwhile the number of active cases in Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday crossed the 4000 mark as the positivity rate also exceeded 10.2 percent with some of the districts like Solan and Sirmayr reporting an all time high positivity rate of 18 percent.