Shimla packed, Manali turns biggest tourist hotspot on New Year's Eve

Shimla: Braving cold and Covid spread, thousands of tourists reached popular hill destinations of Shimla –also called queen of hill, Manali, Dharamshala-McLeodganj and Dalhousie on Thursday for new year celebrations even as the government hasn't granted any relaxations in the night curfew and restrictions about gathering of more than 50 persons.



Most hotels in all major tourist towns and neighbouring sub-urban towns like Mashobra, Kufri, Fagu and Naldehra in Shimla have been packed for the past three years.

The hoteliers in Kullu-Manali have also closed fresh booking for the day while other tourists are witnessing huge footfalls.

Mohinder Seth from Shimla Tourism stakeholders association informed that the arrival of the tourists have helped to revive the tourism industry which has seen a worst phase due to lockdown and Coronavirus spread.

Some of the hotels in Shimla have closed fresh bookings two days back as they were unable to accommodate the influx.This was despite the fact that the hoteliers have cancelled all new year parties, DJs and dance events as had been the trend.

"I have asked all members of the association to strictly adhere to Covid norms and convince their guests/tourists about the need for adhering to the restrictions," says Sanjay Sood, president Shimla hotels and restaurants association.

The police have put a public address system to inform the tourists about guidelines they are required to follow as they enjoy the new year event in the hill town.

District administration in Shimla has made elaborate arrangements to handle the rush and also enforce SoPs. The tourists will not be allowed to drive or stay on the roads after 10 pm.

The Ridge and Mall of Shimla will be cleared of the revellers by 9.30 pm so that everyone checks in their hotels, where they can enjoy the evening indoor.

By 5 PM, more than additional 7000 tourist vehicles have entered Shimla from Shoghi side apart from hundreds other arriving from other entry points. Thus, there have been massive traffic jams and all parking lots left with no space to accommodate more vehicles. Some roads of the town have been opened for the parking as temporary measure.

Deputy Commissioner Kangra Rakesh Parajapati said since MeLeodganj – popular for Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama can't accommodate vehicles more than its carrying capacity, some regulations have been imposed. In Manali, Rohtang tunnel continued to attract towards. The police said between 3000 to 3500 tourists crossed the tunnel.

The Shimla Meteorological station has predicted snowfall on January 3 which is expected to warm up tourist towns with more arrivals by the weekend, said Sajay Sood.