SHGs gaining self-reliance by producing vegetables in Gauthan

Janjgir-Champa (Chhattisgarh): Self-help groups and residents have seen a rise in revenue as employment opportunities have grown in the district. The Gauthans were built as a result of the government's ambitious Godhan Nyay Yojana is now home to several livelihood-focused activities. The officers are receiving the right directions from Collector Taran Prakash Sinha, and as a result, they are functioning effectively in several areas, which benefits the beneficiaries. Women from self-help groups in the district are connected to various livelihood-oriented activities through Gauthans ,giving them financial empowerment to support their families. The women of Ujjwala Self Help Group have so far earned a profit of Rs 58,500 through the sale of brinjal, ladyfinger, tomato, Barbati, bottle gourd, and bitter gourd.

According to the Assistant Director of the Horticulture Department, the women of the Ujjwala Self Help Group in Gauthan of village Amora are jointly producing green vegetables in Gauthan and selling them at reasonable prices in the marketplaces by taking advantage of baadi. They are earning a solid living as a result of this. There is also a significant demand for fresh veggies in the local markets, thus their vegetables sell quickly. Market demand for growing more vegetables results in more financial benefits for their organization. Ladies of the group cultivate vegetables such as brinjal, ladyfinger, tomato, Barbati, gourd, and karela in Gauthan. So far, the women of the group have sold 500 kg of brinjal, 2000 kg of ladyfinger, 100 kg of tomato, 500 kg of Barbati, 100 kilograms of bottle gourd, and 200 kg of bitter gourd(karela). As a result, they earned a dividend of Rs 58,500. Ten members of the Ujjwala group grow vegetables on a 2-acre plot.