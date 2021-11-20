Shekhawat lauds PM's efforts for making open defecation-free India

New Delhi: Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts towards making India open defecation-free in 2019, Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat said that freedom from open defecation is just the first step towards clean India.



"The PM has set a target of making the country ODF and we are proud that we achieved the target 11 years ahead of the target set by the UN SDG in 2019. This is just a step that we have reached towards our mission of a clean and healthy India. A lot of work is being done in rural areas in liquid and solid waste management with setting up of infrastructure for greywater management," Shekhawat said while speaking on the occasion of World Toilet Day organised by the Harpic Mission Paani Sanitation Forum.

On the occasion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said, "Access to clean water and toilets are not just necessities but the rights of citizens. It is extremely important that after 75 years of Independence, we work together to give safe water and toilets to every home in the country."

"India will be only healthy if it drinks clean water and breathes in a clean environment. The government has launched several schemes to achieve these goals but larger public participation and collaborations are a must to achieve success," Birla said.