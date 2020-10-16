Shaurya Chakra awardee, who fought against terrorism, shot dead in Punjab

Amritsar/Chandigarh: Shaurya Chakra awardee Balwinder Singh Sandhu who fought terrorism in Punjab was shot dead by two unknown assailants in Tarn Taran district on Friday, months after the government withdrew his security cover.



The motorcycle-borne men pumped four bullets into 62-year-old Sandhu when he was at his office adjoining his home at Bhikhiwind in the district and escaped, police said.

He was taken to the hospital where doctors declared him brought dead .

Sandhu had fought against terrorism in the state for years, facing scores of terror attacks during the height of Khalistani militancy.

Singh's security cover was withdrawn by the state government a year ago on the recommendation of Tarn Taran police, his brother Ranjit said, adding their entire family had remained on the hit list of terrorists.

Sandhu's wife Jagdish Kaur said it was the handiwork of terrorists , maintaining that their family did not have any personal enmity with anyone.

The family always fought against terrorists. As many as 62 attacks were made on my family by terrorists. We made numerous requests with DGP Dinkar Gupta for the security cover but all in vain, she said.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh condoled Sandhu's death and set up a special investigation team headed by Ferozpur deputy inspector general to probe the killing.

The chief minister said the SIT will probe the killing, taking all possibilities into account. The guilty will not be spared, he added.

Sandhu was killed by two unknown assailants at around 7 am, said Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, adding the victim died on the spot.

A CCTV footage from the area shows that two unknown assailants arrived at Sandu's house, one of them entered the premises and fired at him from a point blank range. The details of the vehicle and its registration number are being ascertained, the DGP said in a statement.

An SIT has already been formed to nab the accused,

he said.