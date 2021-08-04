Sharp decline in ceasefire violations along LoC: MHA tells Parliament

New Delhi: The government claimed a sharp decline of more than 87 per cent in the incidents of ceasefire violation firing along the India-Pakistan border in Jammu and Kashmir.



While replying to an Unstarred question in Lok Sabha, Nityanand Rai, MoS Home informed the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that till June this year, the total cases of ceasefire violation are 664, whereas, it was 5133 in 2020; 3479 in 2019 and 2140 in 2018.

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi and BJP MP Krishna Pal Singh Yadav asked six questions on cross border violation incidents and ways to ameliorate India-Pakistan relations.

The government also informed the Lower House that following the scheduled talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of both India and Pakistan over the hotline, a joint statement was issued on February 25 this year in which both the countries agreed to the strict observance of all agreements, understandings and ceasefire along the Line of Control and all other sectors. Representatives of various political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have welcomed the joint statement on a ceasefire between the two countries, the MHA statement read.

Several countries have issued statements welcoming the development as an important and positive step, it added

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) further informed that the Indian government desires normal neighbourly relations with Pakistan and "is committed to addressing issues, if any, bilaterally and peacefully in an atmosphere free of terror, hostility and violence."

"The onus is on Pakistan to create such a conducive atmosphere by taking credible, verifiable and irreversible action to not allow any territory under its control to be used for cross-border terrorism against India in any manner. India and Pakistan continue to maintain regular channels of communication through the respective High Commissions and other established mechanisms," the written reply by MoS Home further mentioned.