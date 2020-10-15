Sharad Yadav's daughter joins Cong; may be fielded from Bihariganj seat

New Delhi: In a major political development, veteran socialist leader Sharad Yadav's daughter Subhashini Yadav on Wednesday joined the Congress. As per party insiders, she may be fielded as the party's candidate from the Bihariganj seat in Madhepura district.



Notably, Yadav had floated his own party Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) after separating from JD(U) in 2017. As per party's general secretary Arun Kumar Srivastava, Sharad Yadav's party has decided to field some 50 candidates in the Bihar assembly elections.

The decision of Subhashini to join the Congress is interesting in itself as in most of his political career Yadav had fought against the Congress.

However, commenting on Subhashini's decision, Yadav's close aide Srivastava said, "Since, she is married and her in-laws are Congress supporters, so she also decided to join the party of their in-laws. There is nothing surprising about it."

On joining Congress, Subhashini said, "My father is my idol and I worship him. My father has always supported Mahagathbandhan and he has worked for the Grand Alliance in Bihar. So my ideology is not different from him."

"As my father is not keeping well for some time, he is not able to take active part in Bihar's politics. Under the given situation, I had no courage to go here and there. So being his daughter, it is my moral responsibility to take forward his legacy," said Subhashini, who is graduate in political science.

Apart from Subhashini, the Congress is also likely to field former MP and actor-turned politician Shatrughan Sinha's son Luv Sinha from a seat in Patna.

The Congress has already fielded Congress Legislature Party leader Sadanand Singh's son Shubhanand Mukesh from Kahalgaon assembly seat and former minister and sitting MLA Awadhesh Kumar Singh's son Shashi Shekhar Singh from his Wazirganj seat. Besides, it has fielded former MLA Aditya Singh's daughter-in-law Nitu Kumari from Hisua assembly seat in Nawada district.