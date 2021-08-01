'Shanan Power House has created history'

Patiala: PSPCL CMD, A.Venu Prasad, said that Shanan Power House Jogindar Nagar of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited has created a history. A.Venu Prasad disclosed that Shanan Power House has broken the all time monthly generation record (since its commissioning i.e 1932) by generating 83.168 MUs in the month of July, 2021. He said that previous generation record was 82.054 MUs in the month of July, 1997. He also said that Shanan Power House has also created history by achieving monthly Plant Load Factor of 101.62% for the first time.

He said that during the ongoing paddy season, when there was an acute shortage of power, Shanan Power House is generating 4 MW more power over and above its installed capacity of 110 MW.

In a message, CMD A.Venu Prasad appreciated the hard work, dedication and devotion of officers/employees of Shanan Power House for the

achievement.