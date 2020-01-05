Shameful that Jafar, Darapuri arrested without evidence: Chidambaram
New Delhi: Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Sunday s id it was "shameful" that Sadaf Jafar, SR Darapuri and Pavan Rao were arrested by the Uttar Pradesh Police for violence without any evidence against them.
He also said that it was a shocking admission by the police that there is no evidence of their involvement.
"Sadaf Jafar, S R Darapuri and Pavan Rao Ambedkar released on bail after police ADMITTED no evidence of their involvement in violence. Shocking admission," he said on Twitter.
"If that were so, why did the police arrest them in the first place? And how did the Magistrate remand them to custody without looking at the evidence," he asked.
"The law says 'find evidence, then arrest'. The reality is 'first arrest, then search for evidence'. Shameful," Chidambaram tweeted.
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Sennheiser Momentum Wireless 3: Creating waves in India5 Jan 2020 9:09 AM GMT
Aussies take control of New Zealand Test after Lyon takes...5 Jan 2020 9:01 AM GMT
Maha portfolios: Ajit Pawar gets Finance, Anil Deshmukh5 Jan 2020 9:00 AM GMT
Six Germans killed, 11 injured in Italy road accident:5 Jan 2020 8:58 AM GMT
UP: Constable killed, another injured as bike falls into...5 Jan 2020 8:57 AM GMT