Shah's visit fails to raise hope among kin of martyrs of Teen Bigha corridor and Gorkhas

Darjeeling: Amidst high expectations of Union Home minister Amit Shah making announcements regarding Permanent Political Solution (PPS) to the Gorkha impasse and the inclusion of 11 Gorkha sub communities in the Schedule Tribe list, Shah's visit turned out to be a damper for the Gorkha community. Even the members of the martyrs' families in Teen Bigha have given a boycott call for Shah's martyr column garlanding ceremony slated for May 6 morning.



Protesting the transfer of Teen Bigha enclaves three persons had died. While in 1981 Sudhir Rai had died, in 1992 Khiten Adhikari and Jiten Rai had died protesting. Despite assurances from different quarters, the family members of the martyrs' families live in abject poverty. They have now raised the slogan "We want jobs. We do not want visits from leaders and empty assurances."

The families had put up placards with their demands and gave a boycott call next to the martyr's column which Shah is scheduled to garland on May 6. However, they alleged that BSF had removed the placards.

"We have knocked every door for jobs. Except empty assurances we have got nothing. So we have decided unless we are given jobs we will not allow garlanding of the martyr's column" stated Bhupen, son of a martyr.

Meanwhile, Bimal Gurung, President, Gorkha Janmukti Morcha, former ally of the BJP, said: "We will give a befitting reply to BJP in 2024 elections. They have sabotaged the issues of the Gorkhas. They have been making empty promises since 2019 and amassing votes of the Gorkhas. Politics of deceit will not last long."

Protestors sporting placards with messages "Where is Gorkhaland/ UT? Where is PPS? ST status? Modiji, when will you wake up from your slumber?" greeted Shah enroute to NJP from Bagdogra.

In his address at NJP on Thursday, Amit Shah's reference to the Gorkhas was, "BJP is the only party sincere to the Gorkha cause. We have stated that a solution will be worked out under the Indian constitution for the Gorkhas."