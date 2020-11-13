'Shah's account was temporarily locked due to inadvertent error'

New Delhi: Twitter on Friday said Union Home Minister Amit Shah's account was temporarily locked due to an "inadvertent error" and the decision was reversed immediately. The account is fully functional, a Twitter spokesperson said in a statement on Friday.

Shah's Twitter display picture was on Thursday removed by Twitter in response to a "report from the copyright holder". Clicking on Shah's picture showed a blank page with the message "Media not displayed. This image has been removed in response to a report from the copyright

holder".