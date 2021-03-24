Shah vows to create a seperate Sunderbans dist, assures to spend Rs 2L cr to develop the region

Kolkata: BJP leader Amit Shah on Tuesday assured to spend Rs 2 lakh crore to develop the Sunderbans region and promised to create a separate Sunderbans district, if the saffron party is voted



to power. While addressing a rally at Gosaba in South 24-Parganas Shah said that BJP will bring clean drinking water to the region in South 24-Parganas. "Gosaba consists of 9 islands but it still doesn't have potable drinking water," he said, alleging that the Mamata Banerjee government in Bengal has neglected development in the Gosaba area.

Shah further said that a tourist circuit and a tiger conservation cell will be developed in Sunderbans. BJP in its manifesto had already announced formation of a development board for the Sunderbans region and transforming it into the most advanced region of

the state. He further promised that an AIIMS hospital will be established in Sunderbans so that people of this region do not need to go to Kolkata for treatment. "Once BJP comes to power, we will implement programmes and schemes worth Rs 1,500 crore in the region," added Shah.

Accusing Trinamool Congress of siphoning funds of Amphan relief Shah who is the Union Home minister said: "Modiji (Prime Minister Narendra Modi) had sent Rs 10,000 crore for Amphan relief. Did you see any of it? 'Bhatija' (Mamata's nephew Abhishek Banerjee) and his associates siphoned off the funds without any of it coming to you," he said, adding that the BJP government would form SIT and probe the misappropriation of funds, if voted to power.