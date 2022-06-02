Shah to review situation in Kashmir on June 3
new delhi: Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on June 3 to discuss security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, the second such exercise at a time when terrorists have been carrying out targeted killings.
Officials said Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha, and senior functionaries of the central government and union territory would participate in the meeting which is also expected to take stock of the arrangements for the annual Amarnath pilgrimage, being held after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the last meeting on June 17, the home minister had advocated pro-active and coordinated counter-terror operations and had asked security forces to ensure zero cross-border infiltration and wipe out terrorism from the union territory.
The meeting comes in the wake of terrorists carrying out three targeted killings, including of a woman teacher hailing from Samba district of Jammu region at Kulgam on Tuesday.
