Shah to chair Western Zonal Council meet on Jun 11
New Delhi: A meeting of the Western Zonal Council, comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu will be held on Saturday in Diu, officials said.
The meeting, to be chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, will be held after a gap of two years due to the coronavirus pandemic and is expected to be attended by chief ministers of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa and administrator of the Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.
The zonal council will discuss a broad range of issues, including subjects related to the boundary, security, and infrastructure-related matters like road, transport, industries, water and power, an official said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been advocating the need to leverage cooperative and competitive federalism to achieve all round growth.
