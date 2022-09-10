Shah slams Congress for 'vote bank & appeasement' politics

Jaipur: Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday targeted Rahul Gandhi over the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', saying the Congress leader had once said India is not a nation and is now out to "unite" the country wearing a "foreign-make" T-shirt.



Addressing the Rajasthan BJP booth functionaries, he also hit out at the state government over a host of issues including the murder of Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal by Muslim extremists and the Karauli violence, and alleged the Congress can only practice politics of vote bank and appeasement.

"The Congress organised planned riots in Chabbra, Bhilwara, Karauli, Jodhpur, Chhittorgarh, Nohar, Mewat, Malpura and Jaipur," he alleged in his address to the BJP event in Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's home turf of Jodhpur.

Taking aim at Gandhi, Shah said, "I want to remind Rahul baba and other Congress members about his speech given in Parliament. Rahul baba had said India is not a nation. Rahul baba, in which book have you read this? This is the nation for which lakhs and lakhs of people have sacrificed their lives."

Rahul Gandhi has gone to connect Bharat, but I think that he needs to study Indian history first, Shah said.

"The one who said India is not a nation is now on a yatra to unite India wearing a foreign T-shirt," he said, doubling down on the BJP attack at the Congress leader for wearing a Burberry T-shirt, reportedly costing over Rs 41,000.

He claimed the Congress cannot work for development. "It can only work for appeasement and vote bank politics."

The Congress, he said, will be left with nothing after the BJP forms government in Rajasthan and Chhatttisgarh, the only two states where it is in power on its own.

At the BJP meeting -- the Booth Adyaksh Sankalp Mahasabha -- Shah was also joined by former chief minister Vasundhra Raje and state BJP president Satish Poonia.

"The Gehlot government," Shah said, "cannot do development work...cannot provide electricity to farmers and employment to youths. They can only do politics of appeasement and vote bank."

He referred to the brutal murder of Kanhaiya Lal in Udaipur in June, the April communal violence at

Karauli that left 35 injured and also attacked the government over "banning" celebration of Hindu festivals.