Shah defends CAA, says it has no provision to take away citizenship

Shimla: Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday dared Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to show him Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) provision aiming to snatch away citizenship of any person, particularly members of minorities.



Addressing a mammoth rally, organised by the BJP at historic Ridge Maidan of Shimla, on completion of two years of Jai Ram Thakur government, Shah defended the CAA and termed it as Prime Minister Narendra Modi's landmark step to grant citizenship of refugees of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan facing discrimination and exploitation on the basis of religion.

"I dare Rahul Baba to read the CAA and come to me to show a single provision where it's written about snatching away of citizenship of any individual, especially minorities".

Shah said the "Congress and company" was spreading rumours among Muslims that they may lose citizenship in the country.

"I also appeal to the people to go to the official website and read the CAA and let me known if they have come cross any line about taking away of anyone's citizenship. Do'nt get misguided and mislead by propaganda of the opposition."

At the rally also addressed by BJP working president J P Nadda, Minister of state (Finance) Anurag Thakur, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur, former CM Prem Kumar Dhumal, Shah accused the Pakistan of failure to protect the minorities. The population of Hindus has already come down from 23 percent to 3 percent.

Attacking Pakistan for frequent LOC violations, Shah said "during Sonia-Manmohan government, any Alia, Malia Jamalia etc used to enter the Indian territory and behead our soldiers. But, after Modi became Prime Minister, Pakistan did a misadventure at Uri and Pulwama. Within 10 days, this man with 56 inch chest gave a befitting answer committing a suffessful surgical strike. Pakistan will never forget this for years to come."

It was because of this Modi government tabled the amendment Bill, now Act, to grant citizenship as fulfilment of the promise made by Mahatma Gandhi, Pt Jawaharlal Nehru and Rejendra Babu. Here he recalled Nehru –Liaquat Pact to justify the CAA.

Shah patted Chief Minister Jai Ram government for its achievement during past two years. He complimented him for making Himachal Pradesh number one state in the country for 100 percent coverage of the households with LPG connection. There will be no family in the state without LPG connection after having provided additional 2.64 lakh free LPG connections.