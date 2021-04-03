Shah attacks DMK-Cong

Chennai/Tirunelveli: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday attacked the DMK-Congress combine over "corruption and dynasty" and said only the AIADMK-BJP alliance can "protect" those who believe in the culture of Tamil Nadu.



Seeking votes for NDA candidates with a promise of all round development of the state, Shah said its top leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami, had grown from humble beginnings while those in the DMK and Congress are from "dynasty."

"Only the AIADMK-BJP alliance can protect Tamil Nadu's fishermen, unemployed youth, women and all those having faith in Tamil Nadu's culture," he told reporters in Chennai.

Single phase polling to 234 Assembly seats is scheduled on April 6.

DMK President M K Stalin was worried about making his son Udhayanidhi chief minister, Shah later alleged at an election rally in Tirunelveli.

"Stalin sir's anger and BP (blood pressure) goes up whenever I make a mention of Udhayanidhi and he ends up saying something about someone," Shah said.

Keeping up his attack of family and dynasty politics against the two, Shah said Congress was "4G and DMK "3G", referring to the generation of leaders from the respective first families in politics.

While the leaders of NDA, Modi and Palaniswami, started from humble beginnings, "on the other side is the DMK and Congress."

"Congress' fourth generation is running--4g-- Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi (all late leaders) and now Rahul Gandhi," he said.

"The DMK party–its 3g party–third generation–M Karunanidhi, after him Stalin and now Stalin is risking the entire future of Tamil Nadu by trying hard to make Udhayanidhi chief minister," Shah said.