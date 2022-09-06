Shah and Nadda meet BJP leaders to discuss roadmap for 144 Lok Sabha seats

New Delhi: Embarking on the 'mission 2024', BJP's top brass held an important meeting at the party headquarters on Tuesday evening to draw up a roadmap for the impending general elections, scheduled two years later. The meeting was chaired by party chief Jagat Prakash Nadda and the Union Home Minister Amit Shah.



The saffron party has already targeted the 144 Lok Sabha seats, where the party performed poor in 2019 by narrow margins and has been divided into different clusters each with a Cabinet Minister in charge. During the meeting, the top brass of the BJP reportedly sought a report from these clusters in charge under the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana and the ground reality of about 144 Lok Sabha constituencies will be considered. The meeting also discussed the actions that the party should take to ensure victory in these constituencies during Lok Sabha 2024 elections. The meeting was also attended by Organisation General Secretary BL Santosh and Joint Secretary Organisation V Satish. Sources said the party is hopeful that proper groundwork on these seats will help boost its numbers in the next election. BJP had won 303 of 543 Lok Sabha seats in 2019- the first time in decades a party got a majority on its own. Party sources said that both Nadda and Shah had tasked each of the attending ministers with focussing on three to four seats.

Over the last few months, the ministers paid multiple visits to the constituencies and provided feedback with the ground report. The ministers were given a deadline of August 31 to prepare these reports. Smriti Irani, Dharmendra Pradhan, Piyush Goyal, Bhupendra Yadav, Anurag Thakur, Narendra Tomar, Sanjeev Balyan and Mahendra Pandey are among the 14-15 prominent ministers who were given charge of these clusters.

Sources said that the ministers have also been asked to file their feedback into a portal - "Saral", where one has to fill in the minutest details, including beneficiaries for social schemes. The ministers also need to write the status of government schemes in the constituencies- how many schemes of the central and the state governments are being followed.

The strategy for each seat will be based on ground-level information. Reportedly, another group of ministers was sent to visit all assembly constituencies in West Bengal, Telangana, Maharashtra, Punjab and Uttar Pradesh and to assess the political situation. They were also tasked with identifying potential candidates for the general elections, party sources said.