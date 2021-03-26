Sex scandal: Woman releases video doubting SIT's credibility

Bengaluru: As the Special Investigation Team is investigating the sex scandal allegedly involving former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi, the women who is said to be in the purported video has raised doubts over the credibility of investigating agency and sought protection to her family.

This even as Jarkiholi claimed that he had shocking evidence to show who was behind the alleged sex scandal, and will release it at the right time. The woman on Thursday released a video statement, and this is the second such attempt by her seeking protection.

"I know hundred percent that my parents would not have filed a complaint wilfully, because they know that their daughter has not committed any mistake, so there is no need for them to fear," she has said in the video statement referring to the missing complaint lodged by the family. Noting that the safety of her parents was of utmost importance to her, she said, "Once I get to know about my parents safety, I will come before the SIT and give whatever statement that I have to and do further procedures."

She has also requested Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah, state Congress President D K Shivakumar, senior Congress MLA and former Speaker K R Ramesh Kumar, and women's organisations to provide security to her parents.

"... I somewhere have hope that I will get justice."

Further noting that she had sent a video to the Commissioner's office/SIT on March 12, she said, "but the video was made public within 30 minutes after Ramesh Jarkiholi filed a complaint on March 13.

I'm unable to understand the SIT is on whose side. I don't know who they are trying to save." The woman had earlier released a video addressed to Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai seeking protection, and had also claimed that Jarkiholi had promised her job and later got the video clip released.

Her second video has come a day after the budget session of the state legislature was adjourned sine die, five days ahead of the schedule of March 31, as the alleged sex scandal had rocked the proceedings.

Reacting to the woman's statement, Home Minister Bommai said the SIT was doing an impartial probe and was ready to give protection to her and also her parents.