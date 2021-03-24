Sex scandal rocks Karnataka Assembly

Bengaluru: Finance Bills were on Wednesday passed amid din in the Karnataka Assembly before it was adjourned sine die as the sex scandal allegedly involving BJP leader and former Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi rocked the proceedings for the third consecutive day.

Opposition Congress members, who have been protesting from the well of the House since Monday afternoon, continued to disrupt the proceedings too with the Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah demanding a court-monitored probe into the scandal, and to book Jarkiholi for rape. They also demand that six ministers, who have moved the court for an injunction against the publication or broadcast of any unverified news about them, resign, saying they are morally unfit.

Faced by continued disruption, the budget session of the Assembly that began on March 4, was adjourned sine die five days ahead of the schedule of March 31. According to sources, the adjournment came amid reports that the Congress had planned to hold a protest at night by spending it in the Assembly from today pressing for their demand.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, whose reply on the budget discussion was continuously disrupted by the protesting legislators, condemned the Congress' conduct by saying people were watching the developments and would teach it a lesson in the days to come.

As the House met for the day, Congress members trooped into the well of the House to continue with their protest by raising slogans against the government.