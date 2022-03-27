'Several women-focused health plans in place to avoid disparity'

New Delhi: In an attempt to avoid any disparity in healthcare services to women beneficiaries, the Union Health Ministry has several schemes in place.



In a written reply, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told Lok Sabha that Pradhan Mantri Surakshit Matriva Abhiyan (PMSMA), Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan (SUMAN), Janani Suraksha Yojana (JSY), etc are the programmes that are being run by the Central government for strengthening women healthcare system

in the country.

As per the minister, the government supports states/UTs under PMSMA to ensure quality antenatal care to pregnant women in the country on the 9th day of every month, while states are supported under the Surakshit Matritva Aashwasan scheme to provide assured, dignified, respectful and quality healthcare at no cost and Janani Suraksha Yojana promotes institutional delivery among pregnant women, especially women belonging to SC, ST and BPL households.

Besides government-run schemes, several private players have also come forward against gender disparity as ten of WEConnect International member organisations have collectively committed to source at least USD 22.4 billion in goods and services by 2025 from companies with diverse ownership with a focus on women-owned firms.

Given that companies have ramped up their buying from women suppliers, the move is seen as a forward step to drive greater socio-economic equity in communities around the world.