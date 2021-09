Several parts of India to witness heavy rainfall during next 3 days

New Delhi: Several parts over south, west and north India are likely to receive heavy rainfall during the next three days with the revival of the Southwest Monsoon, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Sunday.



It said enhanced rainfall activity with fairly widespread and isolated heavy to very heavy rains is very likely over Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala the during next three days and reduce in intensity and distribution thereafter.

Under the influence of west-northwestward movement of a likely low pressure area or its remnant cyclonic circulation, fairly widespread to widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy rains are very likely over south Odisha, coastal Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Vidarbha and south Chhattisgarh September 5-7.

North Marathawada, north madhya Maharashtra, north Konkan, Gujarat Region is likely to receive rainfall during September 7-9.

Isolated extremely heavy falls are also likely over north Konkan during September 7-8, central Maharashtra and Gujarat Region on September 8 and Telangana on September 7.

Rainfall activity is very likely to increase with scattered to fairly widespread rains over most parts of northwest India with isolated heavy falls over Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, north Punjab and Jammu region and east Rajasthan during September 7-9.

After recording deficient rainfall in August, the IMD has predicted above-normal precipitation in September. The rainfall deficit until August 31 was nine per cent. The deficiency until September 5 was nine per cent.

While issuing its forecast for September, IMD Director General Mrutunjay Mohapatra on Wednesday said the shortfall recorded during August is likely to be compensated with excess rainfall in the current month.

Meanwhile, Goa administration was on high alert on Sunday, a day after the IMD predicted "very heavy rainfall in the coastal state over the next couple of days, officials said.

The sky was overcast in Goa's capital Panaji and other cities of the state since morning, they said.

A senior official from the North Goa district administration said control rooms were activated and people were asked to remain alert in case there was flooding in their areas. After the experience of last month, when several places were flooded (due to heavy rains), we are leaving nothing to chance, the official said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday said with the likely formation of a low pressure area over north and adjoining central Bay of Bengal during next 48 hours, monsoon activity may get strengthened over south Konkan and Goa in the coming days.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Saturday said the state administration was put on high alert in the wake of the possibility of very heavy showers in the coastal state.