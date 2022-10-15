Several nations approaching us for setting up IITs there: Pradhan

New Delhi: Stressing that Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) are the repositories of knowledge, experience and bridge to the future, Union Education Minister



Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday claimed that many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses there.

Asserting that the IITs are earning global recognition, he said these are no longer just Indian Institutes of Technology but have become instruments of transformation.

"Many developing and developed nations are approaching the Indian government for setting up IIT campuses in their countries at their own cost. I feel proud that India's collective wisdom in experimenting with IITs is earning global recognition," Pradhan said while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the two-day research fair IInvenTiv at IIT-Delhi which is collectively organised by 23 IITs.

"We have to stop benchmarking IITs based on placement packages. IITs should redefine parameters and benchmark on the number of innovations brought in the market, innovations monetised, and the number of job creators created," he said.

Stressing that technology will drive the next phase of growth and development with information technology and communications technology among the frontrunners, the minister said that the world today will invest more vigorously in India.

"India's talent, digital-first attitude, market size, emerging purchasing power and growing aspirations is a heady mix to take India forward at an unprecedented speed and scale. Our IITs should seize this opportunity," he added.

Citing the development of Indian vaccines within a short period to stress that it not only benefited Indians but millions of people around the world, Pradhan said, "It has all been possible because of brilliant minds like yours."