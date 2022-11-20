Several initiatives for poor to realise 'Antyodaya' vision in Haryana

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has taken several public welfare initiatives in the last 8 years to realise the "Antyodaya" vision of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya.



Working on this vision, the Chief Minister will give another wonderful present to the Antyodaya families today as the scope of the central government's Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri-Jan Arogya Yojana (AB PM-JAY) has been expanded to include about 29 lakh families under this scheme. Under this scheme, medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh will be done in government and private hospitals on the panel of the Haryana government.

Working on the vision that every person of Haryana gets the benefit of quality healthcare facilities, the state government has been continuously strengthening and expanding the healthcare services in the state. The Chief Minister believes that the work of the 2021 census was delayed due to the Covid crisis and the number of Antyodaya families has increased in the last 10 years, and therefore, the Haryana government has decided to consider the verified data of the Parivar Pehchan Patra to give benefits to those families whose name were not included in the 2011 census. Under the scheme, 1.24 crore people from about 28 lakh families in Haryana will get benefits.