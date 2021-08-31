Seven ministers to launch Y-Break app

New Delhi: In a show of strength aimed at sensitizing people about celebrations of 75th Year of Independence, seven union ministers are scheduled to launch the Y-Break mobile application in a star-studded event on Wednesday.



The event is a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations launched by the government to commemorate the 75th Year of Independence. The Ministry of Ayush has planned a series of events and campaigns in the week-long programme from August 30 to September 5.

As per official Press note, Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, along with Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju, Information & Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur, Science Minister Jitendra Singh, Tourism and Culture Minister Meenakshi Lekhi, MoS Ayush Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, would launch the Yoga Break app, which is relevant to working professionals across the world as it has been developed by eminent experts under a tested protocol.

The 5-minute 'Yoga Break Protocol' consists of very useful yoga practices devised to de-stress, refresh and re-focus on work to increase the productivity of individuals at the workplace.