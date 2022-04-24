Set up college in memory of Guru Tegh Bahadur to serve poor: Hooda

panipat: "Guru Tegh Bahadur ji is a guru and revered not only of one religion but of the entire humanity. He sacrificed for the country, religion and humanity at a time when the country was facing the atrocities of the Mughals," this was stated by former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda.



He poured out his feelings while participating in the 400th Prakashotsav of Hind Ki Chadar Guru Tegh Bahadur ji held in Panipat on Sunday.

Speaking at the occasion, he demanded the state government to set up an international level college and research center in Dhamtan Sahib, Haryana in the memory of such a great personality, so that the poor and downtrodden could be served.

Hooda said that it is a matter of pride for all of us that the state of Haryana is celebrating the Prakashotsav of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, Hind Ki Chadar.

"Guru Tegh Bahadur ji was an example of courage, sacrifice and mutual love, which mankind will never forget. Guruji's teachings and principles are relevant even today and we need to take lessons of religious tolerance, unity and mutual brotherhood from his life," he said.

The former Chief Minister said this unique example of sacrifice is not found anywhere in the history of the entire humanity.

"His grandfather Guru Arjun Dev Ji, he himself, his wife Mata Gujri Ji, son Guru Gobind Singh Ji and his four sons Baba Jujhar Singh, Ajit Singh, Zorawar Singh and Fateh Singh sacrificed everything for their religion, principles, culture and self-respect. He broke the false pride of the unjust and cruel Aurangzeb. He gave the head but did not give the spirit," he said.

Speaking about the aspects related to the life of Guru Tegh Bahadur ji, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the entire history of Sikhism has been one of love, sympathy, and sacrifice for the Hindus. He said from Guru Nanak Dev Ji to Guru Gobind Singh Ji, all the Gurus had to struggle on two fronts.

"On one hand, he fought against the exploitation of superstitions, social evils, orthodoxy and religious sentiments spread in the country. On the other hand, the challenges of oppression, coercion, injustice and religious conversion of the Mughal rulers were firmly fought."

"He instilled in his followers the spirit of courage, organization, equality and sacrifice and developed the glorious tradition of 'Deg-Tegh', Miri-Piri and created equality and harmony by the langar and sangat system," former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said.

Hooda affirmed that Guru Tegh Bahadur ji has a special relationship with the state of Haryana.