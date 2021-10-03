Set up a cell of progressive farmers in state: CM Khattar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that a cell of progressive farmers should be constituted in the State and they should be honoured as well. He said that progressive farmers would act as trainers and would give training to 5 farmers every year. They will be given a separate amount for this.



The CM was addressing a meeting of the State Executive Body of BJP Kisan Morcha and farmers here. Agriculture Minister JP Dalal, State president of BJP Kisan Morcha, Sukhwinder Mandi were also present in the meeting. The CM said that a list of those progressive farmers should be prepared at the District-Level, whose per acre income is high. Also, such farmers who can become a source of inspiration for others should be included in the list.

Khattar said that the government is ready to protect the interests of the farmers. In view of the monsoon season, the Central Government had decided to start the procurement of paddy from October 11, however, considering the farmers' demand the State Government has started the procurement with immediate effect.

The CM said that the government during its seven-year tenure has always taken decisions in the interest of farmers and implemented ambitious schemes. He said that when Meri Fasal, Mera Byora Scheme was implemented, there was resistance to it as well. But today farmers are willingly joining this scheme and taking advantage of it. He said that the government has constituted 600 FPOs to double the farmers' income and 78,000 farmers have joined it. There are plans to create 1500 more such FPOs in the future which will benefit lakhs of farmers.

He said that by joining FPO, farmers can start Cold Storage, Mushroom Production, Bee Keeping etc. business on their land. Besides this, some farmers can also run their own small mandi together.

He said that farmers can also start online trading of their crops. About 3,000 farmers are presently associated with the business of Beekeeping in the State and we aim to double it in future. He said that the standard of living of the poor person is to be raised through the Parivar Pehchan Patra. The families whose income is less than Rs 50,000 has to be increased to Rs. 1.80 lakh. He elaborated that 550 schemes have been linked to PPP, in which every category has been taken care of.

The Chief Minister said that on October 27, 7 years of the government will be completed. Thus, meetings will be organized with various organizations from all sections of the society. Earlier, a meeting with the Yuva Morcha was also organised.