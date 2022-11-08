'Separate Sankalp Patra for women a milestone in politics of India'

SHIMLA: Lok Sabha MP and former Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad said the only goal of the BJP is the all-round development of all sections of the society. The recent decision by the Supreme Court regarding EWS reflects the views of the party. Addressing a press conference here, he said that never before in the history of independent India, a separate Sankalp Patra was issued for women. The BJP has done this work while creating history in Himachal, which shows the commitment of the party for women empowerment, he said. Ravi Shankar Prasad took a jibe at the Congress and said that Rahul Gandhi and his mother do not take Himachal seriously. For them Himachal is only a holiday destination and they have nothing to do with the development here.